Barrett Asset Management LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

