Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce sales of $289.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.52 million and the lowest is $272.76 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $978.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

ROAD traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 447,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 399.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Construction Partners by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Construction Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

