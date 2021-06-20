Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.