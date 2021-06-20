Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 162.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77,712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

ADM opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

