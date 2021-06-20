Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 44,455 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

