Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $283.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $352,913 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

