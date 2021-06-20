Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

