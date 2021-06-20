Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

