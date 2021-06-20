Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,318,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,421,000 after acquiring an additional 180,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

