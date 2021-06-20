Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

