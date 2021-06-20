Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 201,965 shares during the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $485.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

