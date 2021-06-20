Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

