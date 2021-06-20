Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.