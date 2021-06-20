O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $387,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

ORLY stock opened at $537.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.17 and a 1-year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

