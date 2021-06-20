JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

