Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

