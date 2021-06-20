Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

PII stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

