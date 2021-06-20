Base Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $976,962.27 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004241 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $976,962.27 and $21,498.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.10 or 0.00732597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00043730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 967,318 coins and its circulating supply is 677,514 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

