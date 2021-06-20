Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $400.15 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,582,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $400,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

