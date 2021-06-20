Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.72 or 0.00143299 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $853.35 million and approximately $31.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00358988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00218988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004242 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

