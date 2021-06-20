ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40,251.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $526,253.28 and approximately $40,251.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,530,720 coins and its circulating supply is 28,251,386 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.