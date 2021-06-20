Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HNI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HNI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HNI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

