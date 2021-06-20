Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,173 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.01. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.27.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.