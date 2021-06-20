Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post sales of $59.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.04 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $184.89 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

