Analyzing Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immunome and Nektar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17

Immunome currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.96%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunome.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunome and Nektar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A N/A -$17.84 million ($3.62) -4.56 Nektar Therapeutics $152.91 million 20.27 -$444.44 million ($2.24) -7.59

Immunome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A N/A N/A Nektar Therapeutics -340.31% -38.12% -28.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunome beats Nektar Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates. The company has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; Eli Lilly and Company; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nektar Therapeutics was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

