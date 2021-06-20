$119.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $119.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $646.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.40.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

