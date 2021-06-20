Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,681.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

