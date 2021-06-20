L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,699 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in L Brands by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 99,937 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in L Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LB opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

