Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 54,419 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock valued at $279,784,432. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $199.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

