Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,079,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,534,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,290,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,642,000 after buying an additional 286,109 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 54,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 119,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

