Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $169.82 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.