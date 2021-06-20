6,488 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,017.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 124,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

