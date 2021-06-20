Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 463,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SR opened at $72.52 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

