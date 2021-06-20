Korea Investment CORP Acquires 335,700 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Vipshop worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

