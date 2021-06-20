STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of STERIS worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in STERIS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in STERIS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in STERIS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $199.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

