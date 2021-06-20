Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

