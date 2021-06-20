Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 66.9% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 127.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 400,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,588,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,336,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $171.32 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

