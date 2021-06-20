Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

