Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 345.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 168.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 133,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 83,656 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,286,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.61 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

