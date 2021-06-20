Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

NYSE PSTG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

