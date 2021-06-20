Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

Shares of BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

