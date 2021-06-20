Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $36,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $327.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

