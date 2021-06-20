SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

