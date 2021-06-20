Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $262.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $264.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

