Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

