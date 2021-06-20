Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $306.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.