Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,865,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,785.14 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,103.24 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,867.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

