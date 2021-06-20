Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $858,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $7,440,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $212.70 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.