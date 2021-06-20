Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Raised by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Masco by 1,923.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.