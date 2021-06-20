Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 601,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.